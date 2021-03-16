Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 421.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

PHM stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

