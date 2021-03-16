Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Colliers International Group worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $111.71.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

