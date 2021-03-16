Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of The Ensign Group worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,333.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

