Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,669 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 295,824 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $10,015,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 839,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 162,035 shares during the period.

AJRD opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

