Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,400 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $346.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.49 and its 200 day moving average is $360.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

