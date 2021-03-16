Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,250 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $374.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $374.73. The stock has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

