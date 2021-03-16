Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 14,560 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $346.05 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $352.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

