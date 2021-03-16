Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 17,155 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,155 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Select Medical worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 84,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 775,484 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

NYSE:SEM opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Insiders sold 504,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

