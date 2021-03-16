Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 39,290 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

