Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 41,183 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,183 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $1,329,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

NYSE:BHC opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

