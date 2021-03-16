Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,620 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $625.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

