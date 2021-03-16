Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,040 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of Resideo Technologies worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 317,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 111,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -115.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

