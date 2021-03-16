Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.08% of VEREIT worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,811,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in VEREIT by 25.6% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 856,059 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VEREIT by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,745,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,918 shares in the last quarter.

VER stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

