Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Public Storage worth $57,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $244.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

