pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Market Capitalization Tops $342,985.09

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for about $36.34 or 0.00064501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $342,985.09 and approximately $58,511.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.16 or 0.00456372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00057838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00109561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00561182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

