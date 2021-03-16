Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

LUNG opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $452,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

