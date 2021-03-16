PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,245,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

