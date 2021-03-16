Pyrk Market Cap Tops $205,433.45 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $205,433.45 and approximately $6,582.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00455494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00107498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00071559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00569434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

