Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $10.41 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $24,537.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $10.41 or 0.00018693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

