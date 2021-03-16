Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $10.41 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $24,537.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $10.41 or 0.00018693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00456742 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061527 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052913 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00096707 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00070278 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00567567 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.
About Q DAO Governance token v1.0
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.
