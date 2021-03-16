Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Tops One Day Volume of $27,017.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $27,017.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.28 or 0.00014715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.97 or 0.00456647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00064018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00112577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.40 or 0.00564037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

