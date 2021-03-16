QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
QCR has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QCR to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.
Shares of QCRH stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $742.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
QCRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.
