QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

QCR has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QCR to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $742.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QCRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

