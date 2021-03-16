Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 1,960 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,725. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.