Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 8,117 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 42,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $11,719,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 44,233 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 93,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,219. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

