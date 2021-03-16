Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 947 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 207,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $327.87. The stock had a trading volume of 102,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.12 and its 200 day moving average is $360.50. The company has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $278.42 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.