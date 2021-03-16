Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 239,005 Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 239,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSBR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BSBR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 25,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,183. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

