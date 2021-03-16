Qtron Investments LLC Buys 1,236 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 84,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after buying an additional 32,543 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 620,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after buying an additional 134,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $193.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,966. The company has a market capitalization of $351.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.75, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

