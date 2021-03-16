Qtron Investments LLC Buys 17,117 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 161.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. NetEase makes up approximately 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NetEase by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,799 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in NetEase by 634.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NetEase by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NetEase by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 192,291 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,702. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

