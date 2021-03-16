Qtron Investments LLC Buys 909 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.31. 11,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,536. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.45. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

