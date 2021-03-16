Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $454.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.94 and a 200-day moving average of $479.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

