Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,146. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $228.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.