Qtron Investments LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

JNJ stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.18. The stock had a trading volume of 159,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $424.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

