Qtron Investments LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up about 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. 115,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,687. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

