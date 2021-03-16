Qtron Investments LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 426.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,221,000 after buying an additional 1,697,584 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tesla by 400.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,434,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $697.64. The stock had a trading volume of 605,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,604,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $760.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

