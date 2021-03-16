Qtron Investments LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for about 1.1% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 7.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.