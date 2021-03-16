Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,563,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 187,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,060,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.70. 151,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,053,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $228.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day moving average is $206.33.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

