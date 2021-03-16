Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 346,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,476,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

