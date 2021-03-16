Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 17,359 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. NIO accounts for approximately 1.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NIO by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter.

NIO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,267,070. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

