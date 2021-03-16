Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 20,196 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the quarter. POSCO makes up 0.8% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of POSCO by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 95,137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of POSCO by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.