Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 684.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,283,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.91 and a 200-day moving average of $467.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

