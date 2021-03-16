QTS Realty Trust (QTS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2021 – QTS Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2021 – QTS Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – QTS Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

1/19/2021 – QTS Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

QTS opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.51 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,815,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

