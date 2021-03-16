Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Short Interest Update

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Quadient stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51. Quadient has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

NPACY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Quadient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. AlphaValue cut shares of Quadient to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

