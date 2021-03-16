Quant Price Reaches $36.29 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Quant has a market cap of $438.11 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $36.29 or 0.00066233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

