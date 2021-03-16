Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 557,059 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 3.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 1.26% of Quanta Services worth $126,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $10,541,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Quanta Services by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $1,266,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,753.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,155. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,301. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.