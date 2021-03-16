Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $306,600.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73.

On Monday, January 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $389,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $372,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 356,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,019. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 475.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

