Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $25.69 million and $113,887.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,272.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.73 or 0.03171592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.26 or 0.00355873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.23 or 0.00935152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.00 or 0.00412274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.55 or 0.00343951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00244249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,518,116 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

