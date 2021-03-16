Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.32

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $23.63 million and approximately $75,992.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,663.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,794.96 or 0.03224669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.49 or 0.00361981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.76 or 0.00946328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.06 or 0.00398937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00347528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00245812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00022121 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,513,537 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

