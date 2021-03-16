Quark Price Down 34.2% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $454.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

