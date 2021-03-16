Quark Reaches One Day Volume of $413.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Quark has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.38 million and $413.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

