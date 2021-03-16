QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0427 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $273.54 million and $28.50 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 159.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00049225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.41 or 0.00657165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035730 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

