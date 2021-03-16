Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$285.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.48. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.