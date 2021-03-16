Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.
TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$285.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.48. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Quarterhill Company Profile
